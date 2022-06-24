Torneo Binance / Matchday 5
Estadio Gigante de Arroyito / 24.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rosario-central/teamcenter.shtml
Rosario Central
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gimnasia-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Gimnasia La Plata
Advertisement
Ad

Rosario Central - Gimnasia La Plata

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rosario Central logo
Rosario Central
Gimnasia La Plata logo
Gimnasia La Plata
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Rosario Central

Gimnasia La Plata

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Newell's Old BoysNEW
431010
2
Boca JuniorsBOC
43019
3
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
42208
4
PlatensePLA
42208
5
IndependienteIND
42117
23
Rosario CentralROS
41124
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Banfield
-
-
Barracas Central
24/06
Boca Juniors
-
-
Unión
25/06
Talleres
-
-
Central Córdoba (SE)
25/06
Defensa y Justicia
-
-
Vélez Sársfield
25/06

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Rosario Central and Gimnasia La Plata with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 24 June 2022.

Catch the latest Rosario Central and Gimnasia La Plata news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.