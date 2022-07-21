Rosario Central - Newell's Old Boys

Torneo Binance / Matchday 9
Estadio Gigante de Arroyito / 21.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rosario-central/teamcenter.shtml
Rosario Central
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newell-s-old-boys/teamcenter.shtml
Newell's Old Boys
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rosario Central logo
Rosario Central
Newell's Old Boys logo
Newell's Old Boys
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Rosario Central

Newell's Old Boys

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
961219
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
954019
3
PlatensePLA
945017
4
Godoy CruzGOD
851216
5
Newell's Old BoysNEW
844016
22
Rosario CentralROS
82248
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Patronato
1
0
Tigre
71'
Estudiantes
-
-
Barracas Central
23:00
Defensa y Justicia
-
-
Independiente
23:00
Huracán
-
-
Godoy Cruz
21/07

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Rosario Central and Newell's Old Boys with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 21 July 2022.

Catch the latest Rosario Central and Newell's Old Boys news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.