Rosario Central - Talleres

Torneo Binance / Matchday 17
Estadio Gigante de Arroyito / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rosario-central/teamcenter.shtml
Rosario Central
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/talleres-cordoba/teamcenter.shtml
Talleres
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rosario Central logo
Rosario Central
Talleres logo
Talleres
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Rosario Central

Talleres

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1695232
2
HuracánHUR
1787231
3
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1686230
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1684428
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1683527
19
Rosario CentralROS
1654719
24
TalleresTAL
1536615
