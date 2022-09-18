San Lorenzo - River Plate

Torneo Binance / Matchday 20
Estádio Pedro Bidegain / 18.09.2022
San Lorenzo
Not started
-
-
River Plate
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
San Lorenzo
River Plate
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

San Lorenzo

River Plate

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
19106336
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
1998235
3
Boca JuniorsBOC
19112635
4
HuracánHUR
1989233
5
Godoy CruzGOD
2095632
8
River PlateRIV
1985629
11
San LorenzoLOR
19512227
