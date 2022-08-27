San Lorenzo - Rosario Central

Torneo Binance / Matchday 16
Estádio Pedro Bidegain / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/san-lorenzo/teamcenter.shtml
San Lorenzo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rosario-central/teamcenter.shtml
Rosario Central
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
San Lorenzo logo
San Lorenzo
Rosario Central logo
Rosario Central
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

San Lorenzo

Rosario Central

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1595132
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1585229
3
HuracánHUR
1576227
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1583427
5
River PlateRIV
1574425
8
San LorenzoLOR
1558223
20
Rosario CentralROS
1553718
