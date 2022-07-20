San Lorenzo - Unión

Torneo Binance / Matchday 9
Estádio Pedro Bidegain / 20.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/san-lorenzo/teamcenter.shtml
San Lorenzo
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/union-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Unión
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
San Lorenzo
Unión
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

San Lorenzo

Unión

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Godoy CruzGOD
851216
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
844016
3
Atlético TucumánCAT
844016
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
851216
5
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
843115
9
UniónUNI
842214
12
San LorenzoLOR
825111
