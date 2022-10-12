Sarmiento - Boca Juniors

Torneo Binance / Matchday 25
Estadio Eva Perón / 12.10.2022
Sarmiento
Not started
-
-
Boca Juniors
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sarmiento logo
Sarmiento
Boca Juniors logo
Boca Juniors
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Sarmiento

Boca Juniors

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Boca JuniorsBOC
23143645
2
Racing ClubRAC
24128444
3
Atlético TucumánCAT
24128444
4
River PlateRIV
24125741
5
HuracánHUR
241011341
15
SarmientoSAR
2487931
