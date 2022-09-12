Sarmiento - Independiente

Torneo Binance / Matchday 19
Estadio Eva Perón / 12.09.2022
Sarmiento
Not started
-
-
Independiente
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sarmiento logo
Sarmiento
Independiente logo
Independiente
0

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Sarmiento

Independiente

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1897234
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1896333
3
HuracánHUR
1888232
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1894531
5
River PlateRIV
1886430
18
SarmientoSAR
1864822
23
IndependienteIND
1846818
Related matches

Vélez Sársfield
-
-
Central Córdoba (SE)
13/09
Huracán
-
-
Barracas Central
13/09
Godoy Cruz
-
-
Tigre
13/09
Racing Club
-
-
Patronato
14/09

