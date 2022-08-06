Talleres - Argentinos Juniors

Torneo Binance / Matchday 12
Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes / 06.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/talleres-cordoba/teamcenter.shtml
Talleres
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/argentinos-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Argentinos Juniors
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Talleres
Argentinos Juniors
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Talleres

Argentinos Juniors

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1174025
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1163221
3
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1162320
4
Racing ClubRAC
1154219
5
Godoy CruzGOD
1153318
26
TalleresTAL
102359
