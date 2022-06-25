Torneo Binance / Matchday 5
Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes / 25.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/talleres-cordoba/teamcenter.shtml
Talleres
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/central-cordoba-se/teamcenter.shtml
Central Córdoba (SE)
Advertisement
Ad

Talleres - Central Córdoba (SE)

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Talleres logo
Talleres
Central Córdoba (SE) logo
Central Córdoba (SE)
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Talleres

Central Córdoba (SE)

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Newell's Old BoysNEW
431010
2
Boca JuniorsBOC
43019
3
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
42208
4
PlatensePLA
42208
5
IndependienteIND
42117
18
TalleresTAL
41124
21
Central Córdoba (SE)CSE
41124
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Banfield
-
-
Barracas Central
23:00
Rosario Central
-
-
Gimnasia La Plata
23:00
Boca Juniors
-
-
Unión
25/06
Defensa y Justicia
-
-
Vélez Sársfield
25/06

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Talleres and Central Córdoba (SE) with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 25 June 2022.

Catch the latest Talleres and Central Córdoba (SE) news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.