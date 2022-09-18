Talleres - Colón

Torneo Binance / Matchday 20
Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes / 19.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/talleres-cordoba/teamcenter.shtml
Talleres
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colon-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Colón
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Talleres logo
Talleres
Colón logo
Colón
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Talleres

Colón

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
19106336
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
1998235
3
Boca JuniorsBOC
19112635
4
HuracánHUR
1989233
5
Godoy CruzGOD
2095632
24
TalleresTAL
1847719
25
ColónCOL
1947819
