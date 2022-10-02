Talleres - Lanús

Torneo Binance / Matchday 22
Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/talleres-cordoba/teamcenter.shtml
Talleres
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lanus/teamcenter.shtml
Lanús
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Talleres
Lanús
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Talleres

Lanús

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
21118241
2
Racing ClubRAC
22117440
3
Boca JuniorsBOC
21123639
4
HuracánHUR
22910337
5
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
22107537
22
TalleresTAL
2067725
26
LanúsLAN
21451217
