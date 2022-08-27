Talleres - Racing Club

Torneo Binance / Matchday 16
Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/talleres-cordoba/teamcenter.shtml
Talleres
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/racing-club/teamcenter.shtml
Racing Club
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Talleres logo
Talleres
Racing Club logo
Racing Club
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Talleres

Racing Club

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1595132
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1585229
3
HuracánHUR
1576227
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1583427
5
River PlateRIV
1574425
7
Racing ClubRAC
1566324
24
TalleresTAL
1435614
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Central Córdoba (SE)
1
1
Lanús
39'
Arsenal
-
-
Huracán
27/08
San Lorenzo
-
-
Rosario Central
27/08
Banfield
-
-
Defensa y Justicia
27/08

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Talleres and Racing Club with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 27 August 2022.

Catch the latest Talleres and Racing Club news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.