Torneo Binance / Matchday 4
Estadio Don José Dellagiovanna / 19.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tigre/teamcenter.shtml
Tigre
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/banfield/teamcenter.shtml
Banfield
Tigre - Banfield

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tigre logo
Tigre
Banfield logo
Banfield
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Tigre

Banfield

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EstudiantesEST
32107
1
PlatensePLA
32107
3
Newell's Old BoysNEW
32107
4
Boca JuniorsBOC
32016
5
Racing ClubRAC
32016
11
BanfieldBAN
31114
15
TigreTIG
31114
