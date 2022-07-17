Tigre - Estudiantes

Torneo Binance / Matchday 8
Estadio Don José Dellagiovanna / 17.07.2022
Tigre
Not started
-
-
Estudiantes
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tigre logo
Tigre
Estudiantes logo
Estudiantes
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Tigre

Estudiantes

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Newell's Old BoysNEW
844016
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
844016
3
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
851216
4
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
843115
5
Racing ClubRAC
842214
19
EstudiantesEST
72238
24
TigreTIG
71336
