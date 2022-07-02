Torneo Binance / Matchday 6
Estadio Don José Dellagiovanna / 02.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tigre/teamcenter.shtml
Tigre
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/talleres-cordoba/teamcenter.shtml
Talleres
Advertisement
Ad

Tigre - Talleres

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tigre logo
Tigre
Talleres logo
Talleres
2

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Tigre

Talleres

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Newell's Old BoysNEW
541013
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
532011
3
Racing ClubRAC
53029
4
Boca JuniorsBOC
53029
5
PlatensePLA
52309
22
TigreTIG
51225
25
TalleresTAL
51134
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Central Córdoba (SE)
-
-
Argentinos Juniors
23:00
Boca Juniors
-
-
Banfield
02/07
Vélez Sársfield
-
-
Atlético Tucumán
02/07
Godoy Cruz
-
-
Colón
02/07

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Tigre and Talleres with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 2 July 2022.

Catch the latest Tigre and Talleres news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.