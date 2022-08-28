Unión - Aldosivi

Torneo Binance / Matchday 16
Estadio 15 de Abril / 29.08.2022
Unión
Not started
-
-
Aldosivi
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Unión logo
Unión
Aldosivi logo
Aldosivi
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Unión

Aldosivi

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1595132
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1585229
3
HuracánHUR
1677228
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1684428
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1683527
12
UniónUNI
1463521
26
AldosiviALD
1533912
