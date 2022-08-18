Unión - Gimnasia La Plata

Torneo Binance / Matchday 14
Estadio 15 de Abril / 18.08.2022
Unión
Not started
-
-
Gimnasia La Plata
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Unión logo
Unión
Gimnasia La Plata logo
Gimnasia La Plata
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Unión

Gimnasia La Plata

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1384128
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1374225
3
HuracánHUR
1466224
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1473424
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1372423
10
UniónUNI
1263321
