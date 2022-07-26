Unión - Godoy Cruz

Torneo Binance / Matchday 10
Estadio 15 de Abril / 26.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/union-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Unión
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/godoy-cruz/teamcenter.shtml
Godoy Cruz
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Unión logo
Unión
Godoy Cruz logo
Godoy Cruz
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Unión

Godoy Cruz

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1064022
2
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
961219
3
Racing ClubRAC
1053218
4
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1053218
5
Godoy CruzGOD
952217
10
UniónUNI
943215
