Unión - Vélez Sársfield

Torneo Binance / Matchday 12
Estadio 15 de Abril / 06.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/union-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Unión
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/velez-sarsfield/teamcenter.shtml
Vélez Sársfield
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Unión logo
Unión
Vélez Sársfield logo
Vélez Sársfield
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Unión

Vélez Sársfield

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1174025
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1163221
3
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1162320
4
Racing ClubRAC
1154219
5
Godoy CruzGOD
1153318
7
UniónUNI
1053218
25
Vélez SársfieldVEL
111649
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Gimnasia La Plata
-
-
Godoy Cruz
23:00
Banfield
-
-
Patronato
06/08
Sarmiento
-
-
Lanús
06/08
Arsenal
-
-
Atlético Tucumán
06/08

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Unión and Vélez Sársfield with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 6 August 2022.

Catch the latest Unión and Vélez Sársfield news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.