Vélez Sársfield - Central Córdoba (SE)

Torneo Binance / Matchday 19
Estadio José Amalfitani / 13.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/velez-sarsfield/teamcenter.shtml
Vélez Sársfield
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/central-cordoba-se/teamcenter.shtml
Central Córdoba (SE)
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Vélez Sársfield logo
Vélez Sársfield
Central Córdoba (SE) logo
Central Córdoba (SE)
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Vélez Sársfield

Central Córdoba (SE)

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1897234
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1896333
3
HuracánHUR
1888232
4
Boca JuniorsBOC
18102632
5
Godoy CruzGOD
1894531
20
Central Córdoba (SE)CSE
1863921
26
Vélez SársfieldVEL
18110713
