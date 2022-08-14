Vélez Sársfield - Gimnasia La Plata

Torneo Binance / Matchday 13
Estadio José Amalfitani / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/velez-sarsfield/teamcenter.shtml
Vélez Sársfield
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gimnasia-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Gimnasia La Plata
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Vélez Sársfield logo
Vélez Sársfield
Gimnasia La Plata logo
Gimnasia La Plata
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Vélez Sársfield

Gimnasia La Plata

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1384128
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1273224
3
HuracánHUR
1365223
4
PatronatoPAT
1363421
5
PlatensePLA
1356221
26
Vélez SársfieldVEL
121659
