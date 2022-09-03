Vélez Sársfield - Newell's Old Boys

Torneo Binance / Matchday 17
Estadio José Amalfitani / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/velez-sarsfield/teamcenter.shtml
Vélez Sársfield
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newell-s-old-boys/teamcenter.shtml
Newell's Old Boys
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Vélez Sársfield logo
Vélez Sársfield
Newell's Old Boys logo
Newell's Old Boys
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Vélez Sársfield

Newell's Old Boys

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1695232
2
HuracánHUR
1787231
3
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1686230
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1684428
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1683527
14
Newell's Old BoysNEW
1655620
27
Vélez SársfieldVEL
1619612
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Patronato
-
-
Unión
Postponed
Rosario Central
-
-
Talleres
Postponed
Lanús
-
-
Tigre
Postponed
Aldosivi
-
-
Sarmiento
03/09

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Vélez Sársfield and Newell's Old Boys with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 3 September 2022.

Catch the latest Vélez Sársfield and Newell's Old Boys news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.