Torneo Binance / Matchday 15
Estadio José Amalfitani / 23.08.2022
Vélez Sársfield
Sarmiento
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Vélez Sársfield logo
Vélez Sársfield
Sarmiento logo
Sarmiento
3

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Vélez Sársfield

Sarmiento

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1485129
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1484228
3
HuracánHUR
1576227
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1482426
5
River PlateRIV
1574425
20
SarmientoSAR
1452717
27
Vélez SársfieldVEL
1417610
Follow the Primera A live Football match between Vélez Sársfield and Sarmiento with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 23 August 2022.

Catch the latest Vélez Sársfield and Sarmiento news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

