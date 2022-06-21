The former Manchester United and Manchester City striker has been appointed manager of Argentine Primera Division side Rosario Central.

Ad

The 38-year-old has signed a one-year deal with Rosario, currently 22nd in Argentina's top flight, which contains 28 clubs, after four games in the second phase of the season.

Football Tevez officially retires from football at the age of 38 04/06/2022 AT 11:24

Tevez officially called it a day as a player earlier this month, citing the death of his father Segundo Raimundo as the reason for his retirement.

'"I have retired, it's confirmed," he said, according to the Mundo Albiceleste website.

"They offered me many things, including from the United States. But that's it, I have given everything.

"Playing the last year was very difficult but I was able to see my old man. I stopped playing because I lost my number one fan."

Tevez won three Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the Champions League and two Serie A titles during a successful career which stretched across seven teams and over two decades.

Tevez moved to Corinthians before his switch to West Ham, where he controversially scored the winning goal on the final day of the season in 2007 to keep the Hammers in the Premier League.

He was snapped up by Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, helping the club win back-to-back league titles and the Champions League in 2008 before moving to cross-town rivals Manchester City.

Tevez, who also won 76 caps for Argentina, helped City claim their first trophy in more than three decades when they lifted the FA Cup in 2011 and then the league title in 2012.

The forward switched to Juventus in 2013 and spells at Boca and Shanghai Shenhua in China followed before he returned to Argentina in 2018.