Argentinos Juniors
    -
    00:10
    22/02/20
    Estadio Diego Armando Maradona
    Patronato
      Primera A • Day 21
      Knockout stages
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Argentinos Juniors - Patronato
      Primera A - 22 February 2020

      Primera A – Follow the Football match between Argentinos Juniors and Patronato live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:10 on 22 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Diego Dabove or Gustavo Álvarez? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Argentinos Juniors and Patronato? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Argentinos Juniors vs Patronato. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.