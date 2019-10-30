Argentinos Juniors
    18:00
    30/10/19
    Estadio Diego Armando Maradona
    Talleres
      Primera A • Day 11
      Knockout stages
      Argentinos Juniors - Talleres
      Primera A - 30 October 2019

      Primera A – Follow the Football match between Argentinos Juniors and Talleres live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Diego Dabove or Alexander Medina? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Argentinos Juniors and Talleres? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Argentinos Juniors vs Talleres. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
