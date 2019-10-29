LIVE

Atlético Tucumán - Patronato

Primera A - 29 October 2019

Primera A – Follow the Football match between Atlético Tucumán and Patronato live with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:10 on 29 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ricardo Zielinski or Mario Sciacqua? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Atlético Tucumán and Patronato? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Atlético Tucumán vs Patronato. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

