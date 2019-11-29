LIVE

Banfield - Gimnasia La Plata

Primera A - 29 November 2019

Primera A – Follow the Football match between Banfield and Gimnasia La Plata live with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 29 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Julio Falcioni or Diego Maradona? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Banfield and Gimnasia La Plata? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Banfield vs Gimnasia La Plata. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

