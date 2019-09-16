Boca Juniors
Finished
0
1
-
0
0
00:00
16/09/19
La Bombonera
Estudiantes
    Primera A • Day 6
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • Boca Juniors
    • Estudiantes
    • ReynosoObando
      87'
    • Fabra
      68'
    • VillaHurtado
      67'
    • Mac AllisterTévez
      67'
    • MuraRetegui
      67'
    • SchunkeLópez
      58'
    • EstévezGarcía
      57'
    • 1st Half
    • Boca Juniors
    • Estudiantes
    • Kalinski
      45'
    • Capaldo
      30'
    • Weigandt
      19'
    • Gómez
      17'
    • Marcone
      13'
    • Reynoso
      4'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Boca Juniors - Estudiantes
    Primera A - 16 September 2019

