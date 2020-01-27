LIVE

Boca Juniors - Independiente

Primera A - 27 January 2020

Primera A – Follow the Football match between Boca Juniors and Independiente live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:45 on 27 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Miguel Ángel Russo or Lucas Pusineri? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Boca Juniors and Independiente? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Boca Juniors vs Independiente. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

