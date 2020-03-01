Central Córdoba (SE)
Finished
0
1
-
1
0
00:50
01/03/20
Estadio Alfredo Terrera
Banfield
Primera A • Day 22
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Banfield
  • Miracco
    86'
  • UrziBertolo
    83'
  • Nani
    78'
  • LolloCivelli
    75'
  • VegaCristaldo
    72'
  • AlvarezGómez
    70'
  • Velázquez
    67'
  • RodríguezAlzugaray
    46'
  • MeliMiracco
    46'
  • 1st Half
  • Banfield
  • Rodriguez
    26'
  • Bay
    24'
  • Coronel
    18'
Central Córdoba (SE) - Banfield
Primera A - 1 March 2020

