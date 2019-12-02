Central Córdoba (SE)
Finished
0
1
-
1
0
00:45
02/12/19
Estadio Alfredo Terrera
Rosario Central
Primera A • Day 15
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Rosario Central
  • GambaMarinelli
    90'
  • Britez
    90'
  • PereyraZabala
    90'
  • Vera
    82'
  • Villagra
    81'
  • Melivilo
    78'
  • GilVillagra
    76'
  • Gallucci OteroRodríguez
    70'
  • Rodríguez (o.g.)
    62'
  • SánchezMelivilo
    57'
  • GaleanoCristaldo
    57'
  • Miracco
    54'
  • 1st Half
  • Rosario Central
  • Barbieri
    42'
  • Vera
    19'
