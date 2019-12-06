LIVE

Colón - Aldosivi

Primera A - 6 December 2019

Primera A – Follow the Football match between Colón and Aldosivi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 6 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Pablo Lavallén or Ángel Guillermo Hoyos? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Colón and Aldosivi? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Colón vs Aldosivi. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

