Colón
Finished
0
1
-
1
0
00:10
15/02/20
Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao López
Racing Club
Primera A • Day 20
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Colón
  • Racing Club
  • Martinez
    90'
  • García
    85'
  • Morelo
    81'
  • ZarachoBanega
    73'
  • LértoraMorelo
    73'
  • LópezBarbona
    70'
  • Rodriguez
    69'
  • Zaracho
    64'
  • ChancalayEsparza
    61'
  • MontoyaCvitanich
    61'
  • Díaz
    60'
  • EstigarribiaAliendro
    56'
  • 1st Half
  • Colón
  • Racing Club
  • Vigo
    26'
  • Delgado
    5'
avant-match

LIVE
Colón - Racing Club
Primera A - 15 February 2020

Primera A – Follow the Football match between Colón and Racing Club live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:10 on 15 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Diego Osella or Sebastian Beccacece? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Colón and Racing Club? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Colón vs Racing Club. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.