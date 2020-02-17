LIVE

Estudiantes - Defensa y Justicia

Primera A - 17 February 2020

Primera A – Follow the Football match between Estudiantes and Defensa y Justicia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 17 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gabriel Milito or Hernán Crespo? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Estudiantes and Defensa y Justicia? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Estudiantes vs Defensa y Justicia. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

