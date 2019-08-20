Estudiantes
20/08/19
Estadio Ciudad de La Plata
Independiente
    Primera A • Day 3
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • Estudiantes
    • Independiente
    • GonzalezFernandez
      90'
    • CastroColombo
      88'
    • Kalinski
      83'
    • FigalChavez
      76'
    • García
      72'
    • DomínguezBustos
      68'
    • BenítezRoa
      58'
    • Gonzalez
      47'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Estudiantes
    • Independiente
    • GómezEstévez
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Estudiantes
    • Independiente
    • Barboza
      45'
    • Kalinski
      36'
    • Figal
      18'
    • Mura
      18'
    Primera A – Follow the Football match between Estudiantes and Independiente live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 20 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gabriel Milito or Sebastian Beccacece? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Estudiantes and Independiente? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Estudiantes vs Independiente. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
