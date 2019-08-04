LIVE

Gimnasia La Plata - San Lorenzo

Primera A - 4 August 2019

Primera A – Follow the Football match between Gimnasia La Plata and San Lorenzo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:15 on 4 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Darío Ortíz or Juan Antonio Pizzi? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Gimnasia La Plata and San Lorenzo? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Gimnasia La Plata vs San Lorenzo. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

