Godoy Cruz
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    2
    0
    01:10
    06/08/19
    Estadio Malvinas Argentinas
    Arsenal
    Primera A • Day 2
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • Godoy Cruz
    • Arsenal
    • Sonora
      90'
    • RescaldaniCerica
      87'
    • Kaprof
      81'
    • GimenezSonora
      73'
    • BullaudeManzur
      72'
    • BrunettaPrieto
      65'
    • ParisiKaprof
      65'
    • MerentielBadaloni
      59'
    • 1st Half
    • Godoy Cruz
    • Arsenal
    • Piovi
      34'
    • Gimenez
      12'
    Godoy Cruz - Arsenal
    Primera A - 6 August 2019

    Primera A – Follow the Football match between Godoy Cruz and Arsenal live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:10 on 6 August 2019.
    

    
    

        
