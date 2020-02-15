LIVE

Huracán - Aldosivi

Primera A - 15 February 2020

Primera A – Follow the Football match between Huracán and Aldosivi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:35 on 15 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Israel Damonte or Ángel Guillermo Hoyos? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Huracán and Aldosivi? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Huracán vs Aldosivi. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

