Independiente
Finished
1
2
-
1
1
23:00
03/11/19
Estadio Libertadores de América
San Lorenzo
Primera A • Day 12
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Independiente
  • San Lorenzo
  • Coloccini
    90'
  • Palacios
    90'
  • RomeroBarrios
    81'
  • VerginiDiaz
    79'
  • Domingo
    76'
  • Vergini
    76'
  • BenítezPalacios
    74'
  • PérezDomingo
    69'
  • Figal
    67'
  • Campaña
    66'
  • RoaBlanco
    64'
  • GaichBlandi
    62'
  • Romero (P)
    61'
  • Arias
    54'
  • Pérez
    53'
  • Romero
    52'
  • Romero
    51'
  • 1st Half
  • Independiente
  • San Lorenzo
  • Romero
    43'
  • Roa
    32'
  • Herrera
    25'
avant-match

LIVE
Independiente - San Lorenzo
Primera A - 3 November 2019

Primera A – Follow the Football match between Independiente and San Lorenzo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 3 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Fernando Berón or Diego Monarriz? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Independiente and San Lorenzo? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Independiente vs San Lorenzo. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
