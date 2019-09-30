LIVE

Independiente - Talleres

Primera A - 30 September 2019

Primera A – Follow the Football match between Independiente and Talleres live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Sebastian Beccacece or Alexander Medina? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Independiente and Talleres? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Independiente vs Talleres. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

