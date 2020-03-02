Patronato
    -
    22:00
    02/03/20
    Estadio Presbítero Bartolomé Grella
    Talleres
      Primera A • Day 22
      Knockout stages
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Patronato - Talleres
      Primera A - 2 March 2020

      Primera A – Follow the Football match between Patronato and Talleres live with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 2 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gustavo Álvarez or Alexander Medina? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Patronato and Talleres? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Patronato vs Talleres. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.