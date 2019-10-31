Racing Club
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    0
    0
    00:20
    31/10/19
    Estadio Presidente Perón
    Banfield
      Primera A • Day 11
      Knockout stages
      • 2nd Half
      • Racing Club
      • Banfield
      • UrziDubarbier
        90'
      • Vittor
        89'
      • MontoyaBarbona
        77'
      • CarranzaFontana
        73'
      • RojasCvitanich
        68'
      • Carranza
        62'
      • AriasGutiérrez
        61'
      • CristaldoReniero
        61'
      • Domínguez
        50'
      • 1st Half
      • Racing Club
      • Banfield
      • Gómez
        38'
      LIVE
      Racing Club - Banfield
      Primera A - 31 October 2019

      Primera A – Follow the Football match between Racing Club and Banfield live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:20 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
