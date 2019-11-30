LIVE

Racing Club - Defensa y Justicia

Primera A - 30 November 2019

Primera A – Follow the Football match between Racing Club and Defensa y Justicia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:10 on 30 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Eduardo Coudet or Mariano Soso? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Racing Club and Defensa y Justicia? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Racing Club vs Defensa y Justicia. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

