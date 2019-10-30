LIVE

River Plate - Colón

Primera A - 30 October 2019

Primera A – Follow the Football match between River Plate and Colón live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:20 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Marcelo Gallardo or Pablo Lavallén? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between River Plate and Colón? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for River Plate vs Colón. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

