Talleres
Finished
0
1
-
2
0
00:45
03/02/20
Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes
Boca Juniors
Primera A • Day 18
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Talleres
  • Boca Juniors
  • Gandolfi
    90'
  • Moreno
    90'
  • FabraAvila
    83'
  • Valoyes
    80'
  • MenendezValoyes
    79'
  • CampuzanoMarcone
    74'
  • MéndezPayero
    66'
  • Tévez
    64'
  • SalvioObando
    61'
  • GodoyGuilherme Parede
    56'
  • Campuzano
    51'
  • 1st Half
  • Talleres
  • Boca Juniors
  • Menendez
    39'
  • Tenaglia
    27'
  • Villa
    14'
avant-match

LIVE
Talleres - Boca Juniors
Primera A - 3 February 2020

Primera A – Follow the Football match between Talleres and Boca Juniors live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:45 on 3 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Alexander Medina or Miguel Ángel Russo? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Talleres and Boca Juniors? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Talleres vs Boca Juniors. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
