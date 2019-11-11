Vélez Sársfield
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    0
    1
    23:00
    10/11/19
    Estadio José Amalfitani
    Boca Juniors
      Primera A • Day 13
      Knockout stages
      • 2nd Half
      • Vélez Sársfield
      • Boca Juniors
      • Hurtado
        90'
      • Cufré
        89'
      • Reynoso
        87'
      • BouzatBarreal
        83'
      • AlmendraSalvio
        80'
      • ZárateHurtado
        72'
      • FernandezRomero
        71'
      • RobertoneAlmada
        71'
      • Mac AllisterAlonso
        63'
      • Marcone
        62'
      • Fabra
        61'
      • Fabra
        46'
      • 1st Half
      • Vélez Sársfield
      • Boca Juniors
      • Gianetti
        41'
      • Dominguez
        33'
      • López
        11'
      • Fernandez
        11'
