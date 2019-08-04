Vélez Sársfield
Finished
0
2
-
2
0
00:00
04/08/19
Estadio José Amalfitani
Racing Club
Primera A • Day 2
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Vélez Sársfield
  • Racing Club
  • Domínguez
    90'
  • Pillud
    88'
  • Hoyos
    86'
  • RomeroFernandez
    85'
  • Romero
    83'
  • AlmadaJanson
    82'
  • MontoyaCvitanich
    77'
  • SolariGonzalez
    71'
  • DominguezRobertone
    67'
  • Domínguez
    57'
  • RojasMontoya
    56'
  • 1st Half
  • Vélez Sársfield
  • Racing Club
  • Romero
    42'
  • Dominguez
    38'
  • Dominguez
    34'
  • Soto
    13'
Vélez Sársfield - Racing Club
Primera A - 4 August 2019

Primera A – Follow the Football match between Vélez Sársfield and Racing Club live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 4 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gabriel Heinze or Eduardo Coudet? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Vélez Sársfield and Racing Club? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Vélez Sársfield vs Racing Club. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
