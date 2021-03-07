Gimnasia La Plata - Defensa y Justicia

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Gimnasia La Plata and Defensa y Justicia with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:20 on 7 March 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Mariano Messera or Pablo de Muner? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Gimnasia La Plata and Defensa y Justicia news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Gimnasia La Plata and Defensa y Justicia. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

